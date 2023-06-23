A viral video shows African footballers showing off unusual and impressive skills not commonly seen in professional football

The players exhibited incredible ball control, creative dribbling techniques, and gravity-defying tricks that captivated viewers

The clip has garnered widespread attention and praise, with many expressing admiration for the unique magic and emotions that football can evoke

A captivating video showcasing extraordinary football skills by African footballers in local areas has been circulating online.

The skills were unlike anything seen in the professional aspect of the game, as they flaunted a unique blend of creativity, innovation, and talent.

Video of African football players doing unbelievable stunts. Photo Source: TikTok/@pelotada

Source: TikTok

The players exhibited astonishing dribbling techniques, incredible ball control, and mind-boggling tricks, leaving viewers in awe.

From acrobatic flips to gravity-defying moves, these footballers demonstrated an unusual and spectacular skill.

The video has garnered significant attention and praise, with viewers expressing their amazement and appreciation for the sheer magic and emotions that football can bring.

Football remains a testament to the beauty and artistry that the game encompasses.

Social media reactions as African footballers display strange skills

@valou..d said:

"Unpopular opinion, the real roga bonito comes from Africa. I put it there."

@albiscotto10:

"We've never seen one of these guys score for the circus. That's not soccer. It's an invented sport."

@shakib9867 commented:

"These fkers got way too much energy! But if you let them play in a third-league football team, they wouldn’t even get a touch of the ball ."

@erick.7.7.7:

"Goalkeepers will be more bored because I only see plays that are not fruitful."

@e_o_mulato_sujo siad:

"Public reaction is the best part ❤

"hiiiii yah...heeee weeeh...haaaa yaaaah "."

@remco933:

"FIFA should rule that every prof club in the top leagues should have at least one player(1)."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng