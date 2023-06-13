TikTok artist @zonastrings created a stunning portrait of Davido using fancy pins, showcasing incredible talent and receiving accolades for his creative skills.

His talent in creating a stunning portrait of Davido using fancy pins, earned him praise and admiration online

Some of the commenters commended him for utilizing the pins in such a creative way, applauding his impressive work

Viewers were amazed by the artist's creativity and skill, expressing their admiration in the comments.

In a captivating TikTok post shared by @zonastrings, an artist showcased his incredible talent by creating a stunning picture of Nigerian musician Davido using fancy pins.

Nigeria artist draws Davido with pins. Photo Source: TikTok/@zonastrings

Source: TikTok

The artist skillfully crafted the portrait, capturing the essence of Davido's persona.

The background music, Davido's "Stand Strong," added to the overall aesthetic of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Viewers were astounded by the artist's creativity, with one comment expressing gratitude for discovering their own talents and acknowledging the immense creativity possessed by artists.

Another comment praised the artist's skilful use of the fancy pin to draw Davido, commending the impressive artwork.

Social media reaction to the Davido's art story

@estherokocha75 said:

"U never announce d coming of our beloved Lord & Savior JESUS like this, nah mare human."

@lyon_740 noted:

"Broda man, can you design it in my room?"

@eddyleonesu said:

”Great job my darling zona. indeed dreams do come true."

@that_foreheadgirl cried:

"DAVIDO HAS COME!!!!!

HE'S HERE!!!❤❤❤❤."

@itz_vickyaffairs said:

"Fancy pin wey we Dey manage e reach ur turn u use am draw Davido..nice one bro."

@biigp464 noted:

"Nah only me and 2 others never discover our talent .

Watch video:

Talented street artist sketches policewoman on duty, drawing thrills her,

In another thrilling story, Legit.ng reported a talented street artist that has left a lasting impression on a policewoman by creating an astonishingly lifelike drawing of her.

The incident unfolded on a bustling street, and the artist's talent became apparent as the drawing took shape, capturing the essence of the female officer.

The artist's expertise was widely applauded, with many praising the level of skill and attention to detail displayed in the drawing.

Source: Legit.ng