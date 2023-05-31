Over 169,000 people have seen the TikTok video of a lovely and shapely lady who played her fat cow

No fewer than 169,000 TikTok users have seen the video of a beautiful lady blessed with a good shape.

In the video posted on May 30, 2023, the lady was touching a cow that looked fat and very well-fed.

The lady dressed in a yellow jumpsuit played with the cow. Photo credit: TikTok/@26ironlady.

Source: TikTok

The 14 seconds video was posted by @26ironlady, who seems to be a farmer who is passionate about cows.

Lady in yellow jumpsuit plays with a fat cow

She approached the cow gently and touched its body. There was a feeding trough lying empty in front of the cow, showing that it had been eating.

The cow looked so fat that even the lady touched its body and marvelled at how big it had grown.

Apart from the cow, the lady's dress and powerful combination of colours impressed many of her followers. She wore a yellow jumpsuit with a black jacket.

Currently, the video has received 6,000 likes and more than 119 comments from her admirers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@makubata5 said:

"You look so beautiful so gorgeous."

@Star Wa Bazibi387 commented

"You made me smile."

@westleylewis321 said:

"Beautiful woman."

@user7135103057978 commented:

"You walk with fear."

@user8391905055006 said:

"But there is no food in the tyre."

@cleo commented:

"You are not afraid of it."

@Lex said:

"Nice to see someone so passionate about farming. I wish ladies could draw inspiration from you."

@user9621701588055 said:

"Aaah. My inspiration. You always put a smile on my face."

@user7084327039824 Papu reacted:

"I love cows very much."

@Edwin Masocha reacted:

"My favourite lady."

@mesfin851 said:

"Sweet beautiful shape."

Video shows a lady dancing for a cow

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced in front of a fat cow.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the lady shook her waist gently as if she wanted to entertain the cow.

But the cow merely watched absentmindedly and chewed away.

Source: Legit.ng