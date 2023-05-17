Social media users have gushed over a married woman's transformation after her dreads were cut off

Her husband said she had carried the dreads for 12 years and, for unexplainable reasons, decided to bring it down

For many people, the woman looked prettier without the dreads, while others urged her to profit from her shaved hair

After having her dreads shaved off, a woman's lovely look has sent social media users into a frenzy.

According to a video reportedly done and made public by her husband, his Jamaican wife has carried the dreads for 12 years.

He had her dreads shaved off. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The clip started with the lovely lady displaying all smiles as she showcased her dreads. Next, she was seen having a haircut in a barbing salon.

Afterwards, she stepped out of a car to reveal her stunning transformation in a low cut. She smiled infectiously, revealing her fine dimples.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens gushed over her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@achiever9__ said:

"She’s so pretty, she supposed be my spec but she’s engaged well I’m ready to fight for love."

@offical_saritagold said:

"She’s so pretty. Her dimpled smile is just blo.wing me away."

@mae.bugatti said:

"Pretty is an understatement she is extremely beautiful ❤️ jeez."

@chidiebere_sf said:

"Make she no try out that dread on again, I cut my dread come fine pass when I had the dread."

@thebella_olaoye said:

"I hope she’s planning to cash out from the cut off locks sha. Abeg no waste that opportunity o. Pretty woman btw."

@j.hulie_et said:

"Let's leave the hair first and talk about how pretty this woman is."

Hair stylist makes wife's hair on their wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hairstylist had made his wife's hair on their wedding day.

In the interesting video by Excel Hair Lab, the young man was seen preparing his woman for the hair session. Expectedly, the bride blushed uncontrollably anytime her man touched her hair in the 1 minute and 3 seconds clip.

At the end of the video, the result of the hair session was shown to TikTok users, and it turned out to be breathtaking.

Source: Legit.ng