Two young children's effort to pronounce "birth certificate" in a video has drawn a lot of comments and millions of views

The kids mispronounced the word hilariously, saying something else in its place instead of calling it out

The humorous video of the youngsters has gotten a lot of attention, yet some people claim to have heard something different

A hilarious video of two kids has gone viral on social media as they were asked to pronounce "Birth Certificate".

In a video shared by @mosesdivine08, two kids wearing cardigans and pant trousers are heard struggling to pronounce a word.

From the video, an adult could be heard asking them to pronounce "Birth certificate". One of the kids had a crying face, while the other was confident as they both pronounced the word wrongly.

The adult jokingly threatened to beat them if they didn't say the correct word, and the funny kids continuously pronounced the wrong word in the most hilarious way possible.

The heartwarming clip has quickly become a viral sensation, spreading smiles and laughter on tik tok.

Netizens took to the comment section to write what they could hear, which wasn't "Birth Certificate".

A TITikTokser @peace hilariously commented saying she could hear" Bake another Biscuit" instead of" birth certificate."

The video so far has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Social media reaction:

@darealsolo1said:

"Bake another biscuit."

@janesa644said:

"I heard bet, Elizabeth."

@mokgadi893 said:

"the other one keeps on saying biscuits."

@Pjr08 commented:

"I heard bet Elizabet"

@maritim_ambrosino said :

"Say in the language they understand, and you will not believe your ears."

@reliable33 said:

"The difference between a birth certificate and break the biscuit."

Watch funny video:

Funny moment kid tries to pronounce his favourite food

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit. ng previously reported a video of a kid who tried to pronounce his favourite food.

In the kitchen, the baby read out the word Nutella on a peanut butter bottle. After reading it out, his attempt at pronouncing the word was dramatic.

He found another means to wobble the letters in a way he thought would force out the correct pronunciation as he screamed out 'peanut butter' instead.

