The 2023 Eid-el-Fitri has witnessed one of the most surprising breakthroughs in the Muslim community

In very rare footage, Igbo Muslims were seen gathered and observing the Eid prayer in celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri on Friday, April 21

Meanwhile, Muslim netizens were in awe and said a word of prayer for them as they praised Allah for witnessing the scenario in a state where Muslims are the minority

Muslim netizens on social media were in awe when footage of Igbo Muslims in Enugu state was seen observing the Eid prayers in celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri.

As reported by Punch a man identified as Siraj Nwansukka was seen donning his traditional red Igbo cap and addressing Muslims during the Eid prayer.

Igbo Muslims in an Igbo community observing Eid prayer on Friday, April 21 during the Eid-el-Fitri. Photo: @siraj_nwansukka

Source: Twitter

The video, as seen by Legit.ng observed Nwansukka addressing his fellow Muslim faithful in his Igbo language.

Nwansukka's video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“21/04/23. 01/10/1444. Eid prayer ground in Alor-Agu Muslim community in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

Muslim netizens react

Reactions began to pour in hundreds as netizens gave their opinion on the amazing and rare video.

@JosephOnuorah said:

"Am really surprised that some educated Nigerians didn’t know that there is very size-able population-of Muslims In the east - Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi should have maybe upto 50-100k each, probably more!

"Not visitors o - Natives - Like real sons of the soil.

"On that note we can say thank you Suraj for bringing it to light with this Eid messages

"Those religious issues are not the real problems of the average South Easterner who just wants a peaceful working system so that business can thrive and everybody making money."

Jimoh Kazeem Bolaji who is obviously a regular visitor in Enugu said:

"The last time I was in Nsukka UNN area specifically, there was a large turnout of worshippers during Friday prayers, infact the numbers was overwhelming."

@aminuArgungu who was full of joy and admiration for what he had seen said a word of prayer for the Igbo Muslims in Enugu.

He said:

"May Allah continue to strengthen your faith and bless the Ummah you are leading. Ameen.

"Masha Allah. Eid Mubarak. Taqabbala-llahu min-na wa minkum."

Eid-ul-Fitri: Governor Wike Sends Warm Message to Nigerians

Muslims in Rivers State have been assured of a good environment and the right to a conducive worship environment.

Governor Nyesom Wike gave this assurance during his goodwill message to Muslims in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitri.

In his goodwill message, he thanked Muslims in the state for supporting him and being an integral part of his government.

Source: Legit.ng