A cleric, Prophet Ritabbi, has stirred controversy by advising women with cheating husbands to seek help from their side chicks instead of fighting them.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the prophet said that a “wise” woman would ask the side chick what she does to please her husband and learn from her.

A Prophet said it is time for married woman to change their approach towards side chicks. Photo credit: Tribune and Nations Newspaper Source: Tribune and Nation Newspaper Official website

He claimed that if the side chick is a God fearing woman, she would share her secrets with the wife and help her save her marriage.

Nagging won't help

He said: “Fighting your husband’s side chick is making him get a better one than the one you are fighting. Meet the side chick ‘what do you do to my husband that makes him succumb this way? Help me, I am a fellow woman like you. Don’t allow me to suffer, my marriage wants to break’”

“If she is a God fearing woman, she will tell you ‘your husband like make dem dey cut him fingernails, your husband like if e dey chop, dey touch him baldhead’, your husband like if e dey chop dey massage him belle’”

The prophet added that nagging and praying are not effective ways of dealing with a cheating husband. He said that women should use wisdom and understanding to win their husbands back.

He said: “This thing might look funny but I am telling you the gospel truth of wisdom. No man of God will tell you this truth.”

The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some condemning the prophet for his advice and others finding it amusing.

The Nation reported about the video on monday. Legit.ng noted that several media outlets have also reposted the video.

Find the video below:

