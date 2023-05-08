A lady who returned to Nigeria after 11 years was shocked by the state of her father's property they left in 2004

She said that they put up the entire property for sale at 25k USD and that a family friend showed interest in acquiring everything

While he did not pay completely, she found out from former neighbours and friends that the house had been on rent and confirmed it herself

A lady who relocated with her family to Liberia in 2004 has appealed for advice on how to go about a land tussle involving her dad's property in Jos.

Taking to Facebook, the lady, Epangelia Kiamu, shared pictures of the property which she said include a 3-bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, spacious front porch and back porch, a 2-bedroom duplex and a 4-bedroom mud brick house that was already roofed.

She said her dad put up the whole property for 25k USD at that time and a family friend made a part payment of 5k USD.

She said the man and her dad reached a gentlemen's agreement which stipulates that her family would retake the property in the event that the balance is not paid.

In 2015, Kiamu returned to check the property and saw that the 4-bedroom mud house had been broken down. She also found out that the house had tenants and had been on rent for years.

When she confronted the man, he said he was willing to give her family the ownership of the house provided his 5k USD is returned.

"I was appalled at this because this man for the past 19 years has been renting our houses and yet he's still claiming that we owe him 5k. I hope to be in Nigeria sometime this year to settle this matter but I need some advice on how to go about it," Kiamu wrote.

She made public some of her WhatsApp chats with the man.

Reactions on social media

Esther Chris said:

"Agreement is agreement. Return his 5k and claim your house. What he uses the house for shouldn't be your problem as long as he returns the house in same condition it was given to him."

Chika Okeke said:

"Get a lawyer involved, he should rebuild the house that is down and renovate the house then you refund him the money he paid in the exchange rate of the time of payment. He's a greedy man."

Oghogho Omo said:

"Pls go and look for money like this...even if it's a loan..collect it in dollars in Liberia and refund the greedy man.then u sell a portion of it to pay Ur loan and have the rest for Ur parents."

Esemua Otimize Melody said:

"I no dey like land tussle abeg.

"Your Dad wasn't wise enough to agree to such deal without a time frame and other condition attached to it.

"Anyway get a good lawyer to give you some legal advice, I have seen some good legal advice in the comment section Sha. All the best."

Priscillia Ere Johnson said:

"You need to fight over that since he accepted the terms your dad gave. But go with Oronsaye Omirodion Love advise, the 5k should be paid in the exchange rate of the time it was given not this present rate bcos he had benefited from renting it."

