A caring lady has posted a video showing the moment she shaved her father's head.

The lady used a sharp razor blade to give her father what qualifies as an immaculate haircut.

The lady is very close to her father, and he likes it when she shaves his head. Photo credit: TikTok/@helendemzy.

Using her TikTok handle, @helendemzy, the lady posted a video explaining that she is a father's girl.

Beautiful lady carefully gives her father a clean haircut

The video opened by showing the lady patting and touching her father's head as if she was touching the head of a child.

She then went to work with the razor blade, carefully scraping the hair on every part of his head and giving him a very clean 'gorimapa.'

She even went as far as carving and properly shaping his eyebrows because she wanted him to look sharp.

The lady expressed undying love for her father and said the man likes it when she shaves his head.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nice said:

"Any girl that can do this for her father can live with her husband for years without having problems of divorce in marriage."

@Wisdom commented:

"You are a real wife material."

@Andy Uzoka745 said:

"Ladies love their father more than guys. My 16-year-old daughter doesn't joke with me. And I love her for that. She doesn't lack as long as I am alive."

@Khaliphamore1 said:

"Take more care of him. God bless you, I wish my dad was still alive."

@Miss-Success said:

"I remember doing this for my dad."

