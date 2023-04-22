A video of a kid who grew up to become a lovely female kid has gathered a lot of comments online

The girl's mother revealed that she was somewhat scared of the kid's ugly face when she was born

TikTokers in her comment section said they understood how she must have felt with the baby's throwback looks

A mother, @georgiaelaine__, has shared how her child looked when she was a newborn. She was so concerned about the baby's looks, as people said the kid looked ugly.

Despite how much she wanted to be about the comment, the mother tried not to believe the kid's face would change.

The baby's mother said she was a bit scared about her looks. Photo source: @georgiaelaine

Source: TikTok

Cute baby transformation

At the beginning of the video she shared, the baby's face looked all squeezed up. Seconds into the clip, the transformation looks of the baby surprised many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some people in her comment section said that newborns are sometimes very ugly when they are delivered.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1900 comments with more than 250,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jashawn said:

"I was a lil nervous friend but she is gorgeous."

Quisa said:

"I think all newborns look like aliens when they fresh out. Your baby is so beautiful."

AllThingsDevine said:

"She was beautiful from the beginning."

The Stylished One said:

"You said you was scared at the beginning. I don’t blame you. But she is GORGEOUS."

user01367350650 said:

"No baby is ever ugly and she was born gorgeous and still is."

Oluwafisayomi said:

"No one can ever predict someone's beauty."

mphokhasipe said:

"No doubt you really thought that at that time can't blame you she cute tho."

cynthiafulp said:

"She's beautiful as a baby still."

Ruth Mavimbela said:

"That's a look of a beautiful baby I know,u needed not to worry mom.they never get any cuter than this .so cute."

Baby born ugly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @badgal.abbey, shared a video of her kid, saying she was a typical example of a baby that was born ugly.

Speaking in a short viral clip, the woman showed people the beautiful girl her daughter had grown into.

Intelligent baby surprised many

In other news, a mother, @amayamwiti, shared just how very intelligent her 19-month-old baby was and many were surprised by her video.

She asked the child where she currently stays and the kid replied "UK". She answered the question while eating.

Source: Legit.ng