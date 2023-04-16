A video posted on TikTok shows a beautiful lady who dropped her bag and performed a sweet dance in a parking lot

The video of the lady who is a good dancer has received more than 356k views from dance lovers on TikTok

Dance lovers have fallen in love with the lady because of her dance steps even as some even call her a dynamite

TikTok fans have fallen deeply in love with the dance video of an enchanting lady who danced in a parking lot.

In a 15 seconds video she posted on her TikTok handle, @teezeloco, the lady danced with great energy and enthusiasm.

The lady dropped her handbag and danced beautifully. Photo credit: TikTok/@teezeloco.

Her dance moves started all of a sudden when she heard the sound of good music which she could not resist.

Viral video of a lady who danced sweetly in a parking lot

She was walking beside a parked car in the parking lot when Sanko by Timaya started playing in the air.

She instantly dropped her handbag and jumped into a dancing mood and started executing her powerful steps.

When she started dancing, it was clear that she is good. Dressed in ripped jeans, the lady bent down and danced nicely.

At the moment, more than 356k dance lovers have viewed the video after she posted it on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user692138467852 said:

"That's lovely."

@Goodness said:

"You are good babe."

@silas06286 reacted:

"I love this girlie."

@Papilochux said:

"Drama follows you. You are a dynamite."

@MR CHURCH commented:

"The steps is something else."

@Carolyne Good4 said:

I can't miss downloading this to watch later."

@Joseph Dowah417 reacted:

"Exactly the lady I want to dance with."

@Conjoined asked:

"Can somebody teach me how to dance?"

@user Bemore breezy said:

"Wow.... People are talented."

@JR said:

"Good dancer. I like the movement keep going."

@Artelynx said:

"Your mama born you well o."

@user7465283056895 reacted:

"I feel that vibe. I have played this video like 50 times."

