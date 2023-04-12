A man watched with admiration as his mother and her daughter-in-law argued over who takes the front seat

Both parties refused to accept the opposing suggestion as the wife insisted that the front seat would not be hers

The video shared on social media has generated mixed reactions among netizens over the wife and mother-in-law's attitude

A man has shared a video showing how his mother and his wife dealt with the challenge of who takes the front seat of his car.

The trio were about to step out when a mild drama ensued between his wife and his mother.

Mother and wife argued over who should take the front seat. Photo Credit: (@brightfamily_)

Source: TikTok

His wife took the back seat, directing her son's mother to have the front seat, but the woman calmly declined.

She insisted that her mother-in-law had the honour instead and after failing to convince the lady, the woman sat by her son's side in the car. Reacting to his TikTok video, the man, Mr Nathan, rote:

"This front seat has cause a lot of trouble with a lot of wives and their mother-inlaw.I don’t know what is in that front seat ."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Jozzy said:

"Powerful the wife must always show love and you will be respected in the family your marriage will be strong I salute your wife."

Jangmi said:

"Mutual respect goes a long way, the grandma refused first instead of just going to the front seat. Relationships like this is beautiful."

_jessicajoachim said:

"This is how it’s supposed to be. And any day I as the wife decides to sit in front, it shouldn’t be seen as an issue. Understanding."

ousmanajobe said:

"May god protect this wife and her marriage from all evil, may god allow them to be together with peace and love forever."

ovious2021 said:

"This is beautiful to all ladies we should respect mother in law remember she brought your husband earth with her energy and sweat."

Blecyn said:

"I keep seeing "what a respectful wife" am seeing a respectful mother in law too. Mutual understanding. God bless you two."

Source: Legit.ng