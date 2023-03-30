A pastor instructed his church member who was sick not to seek medical attention, and she obeyed him

According to a story seen on Twitter, the woman had breast cancer, and her pastor was using anointing oil on her

Unfortunately, before her condition was discovered, it became too late, and she died even after cancer went into remission

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman with breast cancer died because she did not see a doctor early enough.

In a story told on Twitter by @ebs_the_great, the woman was said to have been instructed by her church leader not to see a doctor.

Illustrative photo of a black man and woman. Photo credit: Kevin Dodge and Leland Bobbe/Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

Source: Getty Images

According to the story, the church leader used to visit the sick woman at home and apply anointing oil on her. @ebs_the_great said the woman in question was her aunt.

Woman dies of cancer after pastor told her not to see a doctor

Part of the story reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My Aunt was discouraged from seeking medical attention for months by her church leader and she was so sick. He would go and put anointing oil on her at home, where she was bedridden."

See the tweet below:

When it was discovered that she was really sick, it was almost too late because the anointing oil was not working.

"My mum literally kicked down her door one day. She found my Aunt barely conscious and called an ambulance. It was aggressive breas't cancer. She died within about a year (went into remission but came back). She suffered so much and my 10-year-old cousin lost his mum."

"Forgot to mention, the discouragement she got from seeking medical attention was in the form of a spiritual/prophetic message. An ‘instruction’ that she must not go to any hospital or speak to any doctor."

Reactions from Twitter users

@YemiFagbuaro said:

"I believe that seeking doctor’s help does not reduce or affect one’s faith in God."

@ymdaniels commented:

"Ok but the pastor needs to go to jail somehow."

Woman gives money to pastor to pray for her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman borrowed money and gave it to a pastor to pray for her.

Now, the woman has run into more problems because the prayers said by the pastor did not work.

The money she borrowed has since multiplied in interest, and she has no way of paying back.

Source: Legit.ng