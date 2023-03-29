An African-American woman, Mama Bridges, wanted two simple things as she attained 102 years old

The centenarian wanted to eat a chili dog from The Varsity and to meet Bernice King, and she received both on her momentous day

She posed in an adorable image with King on the latter's Twitter account, where netizens celebrated Mama Bridges

Atlanta elder Clara Bridges, better known as Mama Bridges, wanted two things as she attained 102 years old, and the centenarian received both on the momentous occasion.

For her 102nd birthday, the African-American woman wanted “to eat a chili dog from The Varsity and to meet Bernice King”.

Black woman marks her 102nd birthday.

Source: UGC

The community rallied together to throw her a birthday celebration, and one of the attendees happened to be none other than the famous activist's daughter, Bernice King.

Not only was King in attendance, but she also sang Bridges Happy Birthday.

“It meant everything to me just to see her smile. It’s a smile to me, and I know he’s just laughing up there,” said King on Twitter.

Bridges, who spent her younger years as a nurse, had a chili dog on making all her wishes come true.

Scores thronged the comments area to wish Mama Bridges well to make her birthday memorable.

See King's post below:

