A TikTok video has shown two Nigerian ladies dancing to the popular Ellu P song created by Stephen Muoka

In the video, the ladies were also dressed in black skirts and white shirts with "Ellu P" inscribed on them

Their dance and how they shook their waists in public have sparked reactions among TikTok users

Two Nigerian ladies have gone viral on TikTok because of how they danced to "Ellu P" by Steph Muoka.

The video seen on the TikTok handle of @twice_d_love shows the lady dancing and shaking their waists to the viral song.

The two ladies danced to the viral song, "Ellu P." Photo credit: TikTok/@twice_d_love.

The song was made good by Muoka who created it at the polling unit during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

Video of two ladies dancing to Ellu P goes viral

He sang the song when votes were counted in favour of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

A DJ picked it and added beats to it, and it has since then become a street anthem among Labour Party supporters.

In the latest video, the two ladies were dressed in black skirts and white shirts with "Ellu P" inscribed on the back.

Their nice dance was performed in the open street, and it lasted only 29 seconds. The video has sparked reactions on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bishop said:

"I love this."

@Quadrirashee said:

"Chai. See as this mechanic video con go viral. Now I believe that when is time to make it in life GOD will open is door sure."

@Solomon Bitrus reacted:

"Joy overflow."

@EBUKA said:

"I love you guys so much."

@Chisom nicolas asked:

"Where can I buy own cloth?"

@Juliet chidera said:

"I followed you girls because of this video."

@Berry said:

"This one sweet me."

@cutegee 001 said:

"Na only me and Peter obi normal for this country."

Source: Legit.ng