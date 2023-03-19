Three young people who are a set of triplets have posted their throwback photo taken 10 years ago

The triplets posted the photo alongside a current one in other to show how far they have come in life

Multiple reactions have trailed the photos, with some ladies asking if the boy among the triplets is single

A set of triplets has posted a throwback photo to remember when they were still children.

They posted the photo using their TikTok handle, @tripler3330, and it has sparked reactions among TikTok users.

The triplets have grown into beautiful and handsome adults. Photo credit: TikTok/@tripler3330.

It was not only their old photo that they posted, as they included a current one to show how their lives have transformed.

Throwback photo of triplets goes viral on TikTok

The old and new photos were collaged in a video, and the old photo was taken 10 years ago when they were younger.

The triplets consist of 1 boy and 2 girls, and in the two photos, the boy always occupied the middle position flanked by his two sisters.

The new photo shows that they have now grown into beautiful and handsome adults.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who have seen the transformation of the triplets. Some ladies in the comment section asked if the man among the triplets is single.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4920222961532 Noma commented:

"Next time make this vid shorter some of us have anger issues. Anyways you look very beautiful."

@Charntell Maifo said:

"Is the guy married?"

@Muhanguzi Collins said:

Thanks for maintaining the dress code....10 years is not something easy."

@Pretty damsel commented:

"With the same style of cloth."

@Ñønsø said:

"Omo waiting for the 10 years to reach was as if I dey pass through the 10 years."

@Hannah reacted:

"What a great transformation. Is the guy married?"

Source: Legit.ng