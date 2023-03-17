Moses and Beatrice Seruyange admit they speak the same love language after close to three decades together

Moses, an engineer, and Beatrice, a headteacher, met in church before Moses lost his job, forcing them to do a long-distance relationship

The couple eventually got married, and they say communication, prayer and matching outfits have seen them through tough days

Ugandan couple Moses and Beatrice Seruyange say after spending 25 years, they found something that works for them and displays what they feel for each other.

Beatrice used to admire couples wearing matching clothes until she incorporated the same. Photo: Beatrice Seruyange.

Source: UGC

Beatrice admits she used to admire other couples who wore matching outfits. When she first initiated the idea, her husband was reluctant.

Moses was reluctant at first.

The engineer did not understand what it meant to his wife. With consistency on Beatrice's end, she went on ahead and bought a few matching clothes for them during special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

Seeing his wife's dedication, he finally came on board.

Speaking to The Monitor, Beatrice said:

“At first, I would admire couples that wore matching outfits which I decided to start as well. I started picking out a few pieces for us and my husband later also started doing the same."

Matching clothes revived their intimacy

Beatrice said that nowadays, her husband purchases matching clothes. She urged women to be patient with their men.

The couple said:

“We enjoy putting on matching outfits on special days because we look extremely smart and organised. To us, it is an act of love since a couple that is facing misunderstandings can never wear matching outfits.”

They wear matching clothes more frequently and not during special occasions only.

The couple said this act brought them closer and revived their intimacy on another level. Having spent 25 years together, they feel like they are just beginning.

Secret to Seruyanges longevity

The couple said they both wanted to get married. As Christians, they cherish the vows they exchanged decades ago.

They added that marriage is beautiful, and couples should create time for each other, communicate as much as they can, and pray for one another.

“We are always trying to make it work through forgiveness, patience, transparency and faithfulness, among many other virtues, value each other and create time to encourage and pray for each other."

