A transformation video of a kid who was not so appealing as a newborn has stirred massive reaction on TikTok

The viral TikTok clip revealed that the facial change of the kid happened in a year after she was born

Many social media users said that the baby has a total facial change and gave her a beauty no one would have imagined for her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a baby whose face drastically changed one year after she was born has got many praising her transformation.

When the kid was a newborn, she had puffy eyes and lips. Layered on the photo were the words "give me 1 year" to show people she turned out way more beautiful.

Seconds into the video, many photos of the kid came on screen to show her a very beautiful kid. Many were amazed.

There were social media users in the video's comment section saying hers is an example of why they do not judge a baby's look with their newborn facial appearance.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fremah de survivor said:

"Those born pretty will grow up to be something else."

hopechibike said:

"Not me waiting to see if the nose is still big...she's beautiful."

Precious said:

"Dear God I didn't know you changed some people's nose but why didn't you change mine️ she is pretty."

sha_kirah said

"That’s why i will never comment on a baby because they keep changing."

CreationsByI said:

"She was beautiful either way."

Pretty Tina said:

"Wow, I was confused at first. She’s so pretty."

Thabisile Nkomo said:

"Literally my 2nd baby a week into life on earth. I love him to."

Akiya Rollocks said:

"I wonder what your friends n family had to say upon meeting her for the first time lol but she is indeed very beautiful."

Mother amazed child's transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @badgal.abbey, shared a video of her kid, saying she is a typical example of a baby that was born ugly.

Speaking in a short viral clip, the woman showed people the beautiful girl her daughter had grown into.

Seconds after, she revealed throwback photos of the girl when she was a newborn. She said she was three weeks then. Many found the pictures very funny.

Source: Legit.ng