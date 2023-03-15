A woman who had lived happily with her husband for 53 years has shared her experience of attaining marital bliss

The 74-year-old said she grew up in a family of 10 children, but she was the only one who was educated beyond secondary school

The woman who got married in 1963 revealed that she married the man when he had nothing, but he eventually became Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria

A fantastic story of a woman who had lived with her husband for 53 years in happiness and peace has warmed hearts.

In the story shared by Dailytrust Podcast, the 74-year-old revealed that the best way to stay happy in marriage is to not meddle in your husband's affairs.

She also said her education contributed to her peaceful and happy marriage.

"My education also had an impact on my marriage. It is better to be independent and not involve yourself in your husband's business. Once you get the capital to do your own business, just do it and focus on yourself," she said.

Change is constant

She recalled that all her children graduated from universities outside the country, and she is now a grandmother.

Her non-profit organisation has been able to deliver boreholes to rural areas, and she considers herself to have lived a fulfilling life.

She also told the interviewer that she did not grow up covering her hair despite being a Muslim. Living in Lagos state with her husband, she said she used to leave her hair open and add attachments to it.

"Look at me now, I can't even go out without covering my hair. I have strengthened my religion," she said.

