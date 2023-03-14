A man stirred hilarious reactions after he tried to get a little girl to pronounce words in a Nigerian accent

According to the man, the girl has a foreign accent despite just living abroad for less than two years

He denied her cheese balls and juice as he tried to get her to say words differently, saying she was faking the accent

A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy as he showcased a little girl who picked up a foreign accent after living abroad for a year.

In a funny TikTok video, the man accused the girl named Jennifer of faking her foreign accent, saying he doesn't have it despite living abroad for more than seven years.

He accused the kid of faking the foreign accent. Photo Credit: @jectimicomedy

Source: TikTok

To confirm his assertion, he tried to get her to pronounce cheese balls and juice in a Nigerian accent and refused to accept how she spoke.

He vowed not to give her the edibles if she continued to speak in a foreign accent. The kid tried to no avail and watched helplessly as he ate the cheese balls and drank the juice.

He said she was born in Ibadan and wondered how she developed a foreign accent. He said he would take her back to Africa. The funny video got many talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6197023133975 said:

"Same as my baby girl ooo pikin wey I born for ondo state she reach UK dey form accent for me."

joycechi said:

"Abeg free pikin jare,if u don use ur knowledge pursue money d girl never use her own do anything."

user8673992173706 said:

"Brother I like the way you culture ur fmly. infact teach her Natives language."

GeselStunned said:

"I can relate with my baby sister he way of talking is something else."

Queenlywin said:

"Found you here, this guy is dam*n hilarious. Your follower from Facebook. Abeg give Jenifer the cheese ball ooooo."

iffyrose01 said:

"Daddy just say you want to eat cheese ball and juice oooo abi what’s all thisjustice for baby girl."

@Amy / MommyIjeoma said:

"Kids are so quick in learning accents and languages."

favine0 said:

"She's not pretending kids assimilate fast. i loved watchingthis though."

