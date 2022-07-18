A Nigerian father, Kaka, has cried out for help on social media shortly after bringing his daughter down to Nigeria

Kaka claimed that since his daughter landed in Nigeria, she has been in a very different mood

The worried father said he has already made plans to take her back before her blood pressure rises

A Nigerian man, Kaka, who recently brought his daughter to Nigeria, has shared his experience with the little girl.

In a TikTok post which he shared via his official account, he revealed that his daughter has been lost in thoughts ever since she got to Nigeria.

He shared a video of the little girl to back up his statement while announcing his plans to make her leave Nigeria.

Man says his daughter is overthinking in Nigeria Photo Credit: @kakatrigga

Source: UGC

Kaka expresses fears over daughter's health

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Guys help me since I took my daughter to Nigeria every morning she is always thinking. Please I'm taking her back before her BP rise o. Naija no easy abeg."

Reacting to Kaka's post, @majs066 said:

"Better take her back ooo BP is real oo. na so my daughter cried her eyes out on her first visit to Naija, they took light, come nd see cry ."

@vicjide stated:

"My stomach really hurts everytime I watch this‍♂️her facial expression sef isn't helping matters o‍♂️."

@oses___ reacted:

"She wan commot for this country Life too hard for here."

@256naizi commented:

"She's worried of the village economy, I guess she can foretell the future ."

@laamy_ added:

"Better take her backkk ohh, why she no go think? You sabi how Nigeria be please take our baby back."

"Wetin dis small girl de think?" Confusion as video shows lonely little girl sitting strangely outside, crying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on social media are trying hard to determine what is wrong with a little girl who was seen sitting all alone at an unnamed place.

In the video, which was sighted on Instagram, the little girl appeared to be crying as she used her skirt to clean her tears.

It was not known why she was sitting alone; the situation got social media users asking questions about the girl and where she is located.

Source: Legit.ng