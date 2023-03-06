A Nigerian lady who walked down the aisle in a wheelchair has been celebrated massively on social media

The able-bodied lady surprisingly had a fall that resulted in a leg dislocation just barely a week before her wedding

Against all odds and with her man by her side, she pulled through to make it for her special day in style

A Nigerian lady resorted to getting married in a wheelchair after she suffered a leg dislocation from a fall.

An acquaintance of the newly-wedded bride who shared the story on TikTok said the woman fell seven days to her wedding.

She suffered a leg dislocation days to her wedding. Photo Credit: @mhizcherish20

She stated that the devil was late and returned all the glory to God that the wedding was successful despite the setback.

She shared a clip and some scenes from the church wedding, saying God did it.

Social media users hailed the bride and her husband as they appreciated God for the couple's union.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

EVERYTHING LOLU said:

"Na real man be this chai is good for a man to love you more than you love him oo."

dallahs said:

"My bby.

"Devil really came late.

"He will always be late in."

jummy said:

"This man na real man oo congratulations am happy for you God we bless your family in."

Olahipsy said:

"Leg dislocation is a bad experience."

Kr!m!€ Gold said:

"Devil is really a liar congratulations."

tiwa la porch said:

"Congratulation ma am really happy for u ,i pray god grsnt me my own hesrt desire too."

