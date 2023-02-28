A petite lady has become a viral sensation after a video of her dancing energetically at a gathering surfaced on the net

As the DJ played a song, she stepped forward and broke into a sizzling waist dance that captivated everyone

Social media users were full of praise for the lady for her body positivity and how she stole the show

A video of a lady dancing with her waist beautifully at an occasion has gone viral on social media.

The lady in a tight black outfit stepped forward and began to dance as the DJ played the song Just Wanna Rock by American rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

People did not really give much attention to her until she increased the tempo of her dancing. This caused quite a stir as slowly people left their engagements and talking partners to focus on the lady.

Without caring for the stir she created at the back, the lady whined her waist with great energy as she vibed to the song.

People took out their phones to record her. One of such persons shared the clip on TikTok, saying he had to record her as he spotted what she was doing.

Social media reactions

user0782644282 said:

"And all the attention goes to her sometimes it's needed to be you and do what makes you happy."

Aly said:

"She literally ate this up and just was being herself and having fun! I love her energy."

kat said:

"The way everyone was all watching some1 else & they collectively decided stop & stare at shawty bc nah this babe ATEEEEE."

Jatunep said:

"Everybody was amazed that would’ve been me with the camera."

Little Lady Cherie said:

"The best part is, she doesn’t even know how many people are supporting her in the background, and she’s just being herself! Get it boo!!!"

Sabrina Cameron said:

"True example of just be yourself and don’t care of what others think."

Chase said:

"She really ate that had fun didn’t care about anyone and everyone was smiling I love it."

