A video has captured the heartfelt moments deaf and dumb siblings met for the first time in over a decade

The two siblings, Randall and Sandra, embraced each other and used sign language to communicate how they felt meeting for the first time after so many years apart

In a viral video, the two siblings also professed love for each other, bringing smiles to each other's faces

Reunions are often a moment of deep feelings, and it was not different in the case of Randall and Sandra, two siblings who could neither speak nor hear.

In a short video which People Magazine shared on Instagram, the two siblings were filled with deep and heartfelt emotions for each other.

Randall and Sandra were so happy to finally reunite as they hugged and made sign language to communicate their love for each other.

Randall and Sandra meet for the first time in over a decade Photo Credit: @People Source: Instagram

PWD Siblings Reunite after over Decade

In a joyous embrace that portrayed how much they have missed each other, the two siblings living with disabilities were able to show that the reunion means a lot.

Sandra's mother fostered Randall until he reconnected with his biological mother when he was a teenager.

They had occasionally met in the 70s and 80s before completely losing touch.

In the video, Sandra, who was sitting on a sofa, immediately stood up to embrace Randall when he walked through the door.

After an emotional moment, they both posed for the camera to save the unforgettable memory while also making a sign language that translates to "I love you".

Social media reactions

@talknerdytomepls commented: "Oh this is so sweet. I am glad they reconnected."

@Tillcrew1 wrote: "How Powerful!"

@linda44995 said: "I love this post. So happy for them both."

@rachina_bali88 also reacted: "Lovely moment."

@bethanymssissons wrote: "I thought this was Walter white for a sec."

@wolwine_nature commented: "Amazing and fabulous."

Watch the video below:

