Three beautiful girls who are triplets have displayed nice dance steps as their birthday approach

In the video, the beautiful and impressive triplets filed out in one line and their dance steps were so lovely to see

The video went viral on TikTok where it has generated positive reactions from many users who admire them

A video has shown beautiful ladies who are triplets dancing joyfully as their birthday gets closer.

The ladies were all dressed in a red jumpsuits, had matching hairstyles and matching shoes.

The triplets danced to rejoice as their birthday approaches. Photo credit: TikTok/@rosestriplet.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @rosestriplet, the ladies filed out in a single line while dancing in a smooth and measured steps.

Video of grown triplets goes viral

They arranged themselves in a single line and continued to dance. Their impressive dance punctuated with nice hand gestures endeared them to many peoople.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their dance was in anticipation of their birthday which is around the corner. A lot of people who have seen the video wish them well.

Others however have used the opportunity to pray to God to as well bless them with the gift of triplets.

At the moment, the video has gone viral and received more than 32.6k likes and over 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Yaa baby said:

"Happy birthday in advance to you gals."

@Francisca Fatima akos mawuli said:

h"Hppy birthday dear, and I l also tap into the blessing."

@Triplet sisters said:

"Happy birthday Sissys. We love you guys so very much."

@SweeetAquosah commented:

"Glorious happy birthday to you ladies."

@AB.L.CON reacted:

"AB Angeles. Happy early birthday love you guys."

@Rose Diaba said:

"Happy birthday gals God bless your new age."

@OLAMIDE commented:

"I want triplets."

@EVERYTHING ANNY said:

"God I want 3babies. 2 girls and a boy. Happy birthday multiple blessings."

Lecturer dances during class

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a lecturer danced inside class.

The lady was teaching in the class when she started dancing with energy.

The video went viral and many people appreciated her for being jovial and a good dancer.

Source: Legit.ng