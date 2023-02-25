A Nigerian lady identified as Blessing has taken netizens through her relationship journey as she revealed that she is dating her former maths teacher

Blessing said that they dated for months before he finally flew to meet her in North America for the first time in years

She shared loved-up moments they had together as she revealed that he asked her to be his life partner

A Nigerian lady, Blessing, has taken to social media to reveal that she is engaged to her former maths teacher.

Blessing shared this on TikTok as she took netizens through her relationship journey.

Blessing fell in love with her ex-school teacher. Photo Credit: @barbie_gaga

Source: TikTok

According to Blessing who is based in Canada, they had not seen for eight years and dated online for eight months.

She said he finally flew into Canada to see her and engaged her on her birthday. Blessing said she was his student as far back as when she was just 15 years old. Blessing said she loves him so much.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The excited lady shared a clip showing different cute moments they had together, including when they boarded the same flight and he slept on her shoulder and when they were eating corn in an apartment.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ugwu Charles said:

"I go love ooo."

Floral mark said:

"Mathematics teacher are the best , no cap."

Omotomiwa said:

"Awwwn I just got moltivated to post mine as well."

redd_libra said:

"Jezzz I remember him congratulations."

Olive995 said:

"Goodluck.i pray it works out for u guys."

❤️YourCrush said:

"Congratulations my love more happiness in your life may sadness never locate you in your entire life."

Perfect body by Jozie said:

"This is understandable, you met me at 15y and you haven’t seen him for 8y, that means you are 23y now, and he never touched you way back."

Former secondary school teacher marries his ex-student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former secondary school teacher had tied the knot with his ex-student.

A Sunday, February 27 report by Ika Weekly Newspaper stated that the duo met at the aforementioned school in 2013 during Sammy's teaching practice there as an economics teacher.

Describing his marriage to Stephanie as a dream come true, the businessman expressed joy that what had begun as child's play is now a reality.

Sammy expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian education system for bringing him together with his missing rib. Speaking on their union, the former head girl advised spinsters to have self-control while looking for life partners rather than jumping from one man to the other.

Source: Legit.ng