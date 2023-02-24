An innocent little girl has gone viral on TikTok after she used a pair of scissors to shave a part of her father's head

Her father was sleeping when the funny child stormed the room and carried out the mischievous act

In the video, the girl took the hair and put it on the head of her toy baby before her father woke up

A viral TikTok video has shown a little girl using sharp scissors to cut her father's hair.

In the short video posted by @atakano, the man was deeply asleep when the baby performed the mischievous act.

The girl used a sharp scissors to cut her father's hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@atakanof.

Source: TikTok

After chopping off a large chunk of hair and leaving that part nearly bald, the funny child put it in a nylon bag. She than ran to another room and attached it on the head of her toy baby with glue.

When her father woke up, he saw how nice the toy baby looked.

On closer examination, however, the father discovered that it was his hair that was on the toy baby's head.

He looked in the mirror and instantly got angry and started chasing the baby girl who had to run out of the house.

Meanwhile, funny reactions have trailed the video after it was posted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@beautyblack 93 said:

"But the person recording though."

@Norman Grigsby commented:

"The camera person the villain!."

@twylight66 said:

"Damm to smart for her own good."

@Ms B said:

"So Delilah had plans of cutting Samson's hair even before she was born."

@mphile_x commented:

"She's not cutting her own her but dad's. How smart is that."

Man goes to airport to pick daughter by 6:30am

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went to the airport very early to pick up his daughter.

He went as early as 6:30 am and his daughter was happy to see him.

The video went viral on TikTok and got excellent reviews from TikTok users who compared the man to their fathers.

Source: Legit.ng