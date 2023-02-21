A little boy blessed with extraordinarily long and dark hair has gone viral and stirred reactions on TikTok

The boy, who is said to be 3 years old, was shown in his school uniform, and his hair immediately caught people's attention

TikTok users are reacting in different ways to the hairstyle the boy was carrying in the video, as some say it could be painful

Mixed reactions have trailed the TikTok video of a little boy blessed with a lot of hair.

The video posted by @promiseson2 shows the boy's outstanding long hair and how it was held together with threads.

The boy's hair held tother in three places has made him to go viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@promiseson2.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the boy was in his school uniform, but his hair immediately stole all the attention.

Little boy in school uniform goes viral because of his long hair

The boy was carrying a threaded hairstyle. His hair was divided into three parts which were separately tied and held together at the top. The hairstyle worn by the boy has sparked reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some people said the boy could be in pain because of the thread, while others said the boy should be left alone.

The TikTok user who posted the video later clarified that the boy is happy with his hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lady seyram said:

"They could just do simple corn row for him ... not this Paris bridge."

@abenaspicy7 commented:

"I can feel the pain he’s going through."

@user8642549817954 said:

"Is this not punishment?"

@ABENAKUSI commented:

"I feel the pain for this little boy."

@Vanmay said:

"Don't stress the little gentleman if you know you will cut all of this down some day."

@owusuaa107 said:

"This will distract this friends in class they will be playing with it while the teacher is teaching."

@Teesha said:

"How can this boy even learn with all this tightness oooh."

Photos of a black girl go viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful girl with black skin went viral on Facebook.

The girl is so dark that many people who saw her photos called her a black beauty.

Her photos trended for many days and made some people say they would like to have a child like her.

Source: Legit.ng