A young lady with a sibling that could easily pass off as her daughter because of the 22-year-gap between them has shared a video

The little girl who is also her family's lastborn hit her several times and got a soft slap as a warning

To play the victim, the small girl cried dramatically and held onto her forehead to elicit a reaction from her mother

A beautiful lady (beverly_yvette) has shared a video of her younger sister throwing a tantrum.

She said the baby who she is 22 years older than always thinks they are mates because they are siblings.

The lady said that the sibling always thinks they are mates. Photo source: @beverly_yvette

Lady and her cute sibling

In a video that has gone viral, the kid beat her sister with her cloth. As a response, the lady slapped the kid's head. The girl held it and cried as if she never did anything wrong.

Some people who commented on the baby's video said she became slightly dramatic after the slap to play the victim.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

...see more said:

"That little dramatic breathing at the end. I’m dead."

Yvandra said:

"Not me becoming the strict parent just because my parents are too lazy to discipline their last born."

lisa said:

"She is so dramatic."

Amaya said:

"That breathing comes with a loud cry if she sees her mom."

user5143554141374 said:

"Small touch she done dey cry.the one she has been doing before unkor."

Peace540 said:

"My mum was a strict mum but been surprised why she soft when it comes to our last born cos mehn my mum na champion o."

