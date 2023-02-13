A video of a kid trying hard to lift her baby sister from her carriage has got many people emotional online

In the TikTok video, the baby had what seemed like surprised looks as the girl wanted to play with her

Seconds into the video, the kid was able to lift the newborn a bit, a success that got her parents hyping her

A video of a kid trying to lift her baby sister up without much success has stirred reactions online. The clip showed the girl as she tried hard.

She put her hands under the baby as she welled up the energy to lift her off her carriage but nothing gave. The newborn's expression, whenever she attempted to carry her, was funny.

Many found the kid's attempts so funny. Photo source: @thomasfamily101

Source: TikTok

Kid struggles to carry sister

After trying for several months, the kid could only get the baby up a bit as voices behind the camera commended her.

Mant TikTok users were more amazed by the baby's looks during her sister's exertion of strength.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vanessa S. said:

"The baby has the same concerned look every time."

Red said:

"Baby sis looking up at her like - we doing this again?"

freestyle said:

"The look on the baby face like, Girl, what is you doing?"

omodano said:

"She's so patient. How old is she?"

just_shi said:

"Little sis was looking more and more concerned with each attempt!"

India Stewart said:

"The baby just looking like do you know what you doing."

Fairytales & Teapot said:

"It’s the love and wiping of the tears. But litttle mama like someone get her

Nesha said:

"So adorable lol she wants to play with her."

Kid dances to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother @fatimaflatt shared a video of her kid vibing to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die (RTID) latest song after she played it.

Before the woman turned on the music, the baby girl had a sad countenance as she sat with her legs folded.

How she jumped up at the start of Kizz Daniel's song amazed many. Her funny dance moves in the short TikTok clip also got people praising her.

Source: Legit.ng