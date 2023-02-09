An intelligent student gathered his coursemates and lectured them like a lecturer and his video has gone viral

The students were in the class paying rapt attention to the fellow who taught them a course titled STA 502

A caption on the video says the students understood the lesson better than what was taught in a normal class

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A student has gone viral after gathering his coursemates and teaching them statistics like a lecturer.

The course he taught them in the video is titled STA 502, and the students paid close attention to his lecture.

The student taught his coursemates statistics. Photo credit: TikTok/@igwillo001.

Source: TikTok

The 6 seconds video was recorded in a classroom and many of the student's coursemates were present.

Video of a student teaching his coursemates statistics

There was silence in the classroom as the students appear to be enjoying the lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In fact, a caption on the video confirmed that the students understood their coursemate's lesson more than the one taught them in a normal class.

The caption says:

"Imagine a student teaching us and everyone understands it better than the one being taught in a normal class."

The relatable video kind of reminded people of similar experiences they had while in school. A comment on the clip said the student should become a professional teacher.

The video posted by @igwillo001 has gone viral and attracted 537 likes and over 32k views as of Thursday, February 9.

Watch the video below:

Video of a boy reporting his classmate to their teacher

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a schoolboy reported his classmate to their teacher.

The boy said in a TikTok video that his classmate did something that pissed him off.

He promptly took the matter to their teacher to seek proper redress, but the way he presented the issue caused a lot of laughter online.

Although he was able to express himself in English, it was as if he did a direct translation from his native tongue to the English language.

The video went viral and reminded people of their own childhood days when they did a similar thing in school.

Source: Legit.ng