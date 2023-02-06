A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to showcase the mouth-watering meals she packages for children for school

She encouraged people to enjoy life and do likewise for their kids so long as they have the financial wherewithal

The mouth-watering edible items she puts in kids' lunch boxes include barbecue chicken, rice and tangerine juice

A Nigerian woman got netizens salivating as she showed off the rich array of edibles she stuffs in her kids' lunch boxes.

While stating that luxury is relative, she said people should enjoy life as they deemed fit and also show the same treatment to their kids.

She stated that luxury is relative. Photo Credit: @theoviatwinandruel

Using the viral TikTok billionaire song in the background, she shared a video in which she packaged the meals into their lunch boxes.

She started by opening their water bottles and covering them after filling each with tangerine juice.

Next were their plates which she stuffed with rice, beans and barbecue chicken. The doting mum also added fruits like bananas as well as snacks like popcorn and cheese balls.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

"This Song says it all If you have Money Spend ittttttt Chop life and enjoy lifeeeee Next of kin no be a better person ohh Money when you save for years dem go spend am in days !!! Chop life!!!! Make your children chop lifeeee DEETS Rice and Carrots Stew Beans Barbecue chicken Orange/ tangerine juice Water Orange Kiwi Popcorn Cheese balls Banana What did your kids have today ??? Are you chopping life Abi life Dey chop you ??? Remember luxury is Relative and enjoy your own luxury anyhow you deem fit!!! "

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Princess Apparel said:

"God bless me ooh if not for anything but for my children sake I tap into this blessing ma."

Anchorman said:

"No b for Town primary school 4 Rumuokoro port Harcourt u go see this one, na shege eye we use go school."

DIVA said:

"My children must enjoy."

bambam said:

"Abeg adopt me."

Lenora Akwa said:

"I seriously no like the generation wey they born methis children nowadays enjoy oh."

sommy love said:

"I want to start working as nanny in ur house, don't bother to pay me oooo, my service is free."

lilbaby said:

"Me thinking about washing the plates when they gets back from school."

