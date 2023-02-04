It was a heartbreaking moment for a man who bumped into his wife with another fellow in a hotel

The heartbroken husband confronted his wife who seemed remorseless about her action and appeared to be defending the man she was caught with

What the sad man did next melted hearts on social media as netizens showed him support and sympathy

A husband burst into tears after catching his beloved wife with another man in a hotel.

In a touching video seen on TikTok, the man confronted his wife inside the hotel as he quizzed her over her action.

He burst into tears. Photo Credit: @bigdfromthehoosierstate

Source: TikTok

To people's surprise, his wife seemed to be defending the man she was caught cheating with as she stood in between them.

Her pained husband tried to refrain from doing something nasty as he screamed out in anger over the betrayal.

A lady who appears to be a staff of the hotel stepped into the fracas and directed the husband to leave the premises.

Heeding her order, he backed off and kept ranting in pain. He then burst into tears on the shoulder of a stranger who was present. His wife appeared remorseless.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

colossal.mind said:

"I started crying for him."

MzSnatch Queen said:

"I'm literally crying I feel his pain."

MookieVaporLock said:

"I went through this 2 years ago. There's still a knot in my stomach when I think about the betrayal."

Romii said:

"I feel for the brother.....it's easy to say move on unless it's happening to you. Time will heal him."

harlan64 said:

"She still went up to that room . I dealt with that in my early life, it’s the worse feeling imaginable."

Saul Williams said:

"So is she protecting the side piece. Oh naw brother turn and never look back she loss."

Mon b said:

"That man ain’t weak…that man hurt.. he’ll never trust another woman fully again.. trust me."

Mrs B said:

"When he hugged the other Guy I felt it for him poor dude man but he gon get somebody way better."

