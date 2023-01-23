The story of the Nigerian woman who welcomed twins after twenty years of childlessness has gone viral on Facebook

The story of the woman named Nliam Amara Agbai was posted on Facebook and it has inspired a lot comments

Photos of the woman and her babies were also made public and a lot Nigerians have joined to celebrate with her

It is celebration galore for a Nigerian woman who just gave birth to twin babies after 20 years of waiting.

The woman's joy currently knows no bounds because of the double blessing that have arrived in her family.

The woman gave birth to twin babies after waiting for 20 years. Photo credit: Facebook/Austin BenEmy Aliba.

Source: Facebook

Photos of the woman and her children have been splashed on Facebook they have generated many congratulatory messages.

The Nigerian woman who gave birth to twins after 20 years

Nigerians have since joined in the woman's joy as they took to the comment section to say good things about the babies.

The two cute babies were beautifully dressed and placed on the same bed while their mum showed off her pregnancy.

The photos were posted by Austin BenEmy Aliba who used the birth of the babies to testify that there is God.

He captioned the photos:

"All I can say is THERE IS GOD (CHUKWUDI). After 20years… God is the Greatest Auntie m Nliam Amara Agbai my dancing shoes are ready."

Social media reactions

People are congratulating the woman and also tapping into her double blessing. Here are a few comments on the post:

Offor Joy said:

"God is indeed great."

Nwoye Vincent reacted:

"Congratulations. God is good."

Okolie Obum said:

"God is good. Congratulations to your family."

Lucy Ajah commented:

"This is a great miracle. God Thank you. Congratulations Ma."

Chi Mary said:

"Miracle no the tire Jesus. My miracle worker, congratulations to her."

Manpado Pius said:

"God is great Chibuike. The only God can never fail."

Source: Legit.ng