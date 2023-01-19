An 8 year of boy, Delilah has gotten wish fulfilled as his favourite musician performed live before him

Delilah has been fighting cancer for four years and has been listening to plainwhitets “hey there Delilah” through out the period

His favourite musician “Plain White Ts” was brought live before to perform so as to boost his morale

A young man, Isiah Garza has has shown a great spirit of sportsmanship after surprising a 8-year-old cancer, Delilah patient with his favourite musician favourite musician, Plain White Ts.

I’m a video posted on Instagram by on January 17 by Isiah Garza, Plain White Ts, an American musician initially had a video live performances with Delilah, before he appeared to him physical.

8 Year Old Cancer Patient Gets Surprise Live Performance From His Favourite Musician /Credit:@isaiahgarza

Source: Instagram

He love his song ‘ “hey there Delilah”

Delilah loves to listen song from his favourite musician and was said to have been listening to “hey there Delilah” his favourite track when he was diagnosed with cancer four years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The video appealed with the emotion of many people on Instagram as they shower praises on Isaiah for making the boy happy.

Netizens react

@taiwo.ab said:

“Oh Heavenly Father, please place your healing hands upon this little angel and heal her completely.”

Mattiem14 said:

“I take back every little moment I messed with this song. This dude deserves his own holiday.”

@mitch64622 said:

“Idk how he kept from crying when singing. That’s a good person right here.”

@viveksdada said:

“Heartwarming video. Wish Delilah full and complete recovery. God bless.”

@therealchrispencer said:

“I am not crying, you are crying. What make it worse is that they knew what they were up to.”

Alex Ferguson visits Manchester United fan Damien who has cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has shown a great spirit of sportsmanship after visiting a 32-year-old Red Devils' fan Damien Nixon in the hospital.

Damien Nixon is a terminal cancer patient who has been on the hospital bed undergoing treatments before he was told that he has only 12 months to live.

He is currently being admitted at the Wythenshawe hospital where Damien is said to have been told that there is no more chance for him to survive against the disease. Sir Alex Ferguson visited the hospital for some personal stuffs where he was told that a Manchester United fan was lying down on the bed waiting for death.

Source: Legit.ng