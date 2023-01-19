A Nigerian woman was left stunned as her twin boys put her in a state of confusion after one of them committed a crime

In a bid to fish out the twin behind the act, she kept urging them to point out who is Taye, but they would not

The funny interaction between the Nigerian woman and her cute twin boys left netizens in stitches

A hilarious video of a Nigerian woman interrogating her twin boys has gone viral and got people talking.

In the clip shared on Facebook, the woman sought to find out which of her boys poured water, but none of them owned up to the act.

The twins attempted to confuse their mum. Photo Credit: My Midwife and I

Source: Facebook

She was stunned and tried different tactics at unraveling which of them was Taye, but was unsuccessful.

The Nigerian woman told them to touch Taye and they both pointed hands at each other. Their mum hilariously remarked that she was only given one Taye at the hospital where she delivered.

She asked the kids who sent them and then nodded in affirmation that it was Taye.

Social media reactions

Ilori Olufunmilayo Hope Adeniyi said:

"This is my twins for you, despite the fact that they are not identical If you call taiye both of them will answer ones like wise if you call kehinde they can frustrate you like no tomorrow but they are sweet."

Ojobodo Kome Catherine said:

"My brother's did same. The worse part is that you don't ask them who's the eldest cus they'd tell you "both of us" very identical. My mama own b say she call and anyone way answer na sabi. I can't differentiate them when they are sleeping. And they are 19yrs old already."

Rita Ighomereho Ahweyevu said:

"I have twin learners in my class,so identical(Ella and Emma) when you call Ella both will respond and when you call Emma both will respond .. till now I still can't identify them but they are fun to be with."

Odira Chukwunma said:

"I know of a twin in different classes. One was freaking intelligent, the other wasn't. So they always take permission to pee during exams and swap classes so the other goes in n writes exams for his second."

Shonola Oluwaremilekun Azeezat said:

"They even said yes when their mom ask if they send them to her.

"She ask who and they answer taiye.

"Children and their behaviour."

