A young man who said his woman said he looked like an old grandfather has posted his transformation video

The man posted his old photo in the video and juxposed it with what he currently looks like and shows how he has changed

The man's video and the change in his physical appearance has sparked reactions among TikTok users

A man who said his woman did not like his physical appearance has completely changed.

The change in the man's body is seen in a TikTok video showing what he looked like and what he currently looks lke.

The man has posted his transformation video and how he now loos handsome. Photo credit: TikTok/@godfreymwizankhat6.

Source: UGC

In the video, two photographs appeared in a slide and they capture the man's past and his present physical appearance.

Video of a ban abandoned by his girl

He said his woman said he looked like an old grandfather. In the first slide, he was seen wearing a security uniform. It is not yet known if he is a security personel.

He has a strong and very serious face in the old photo. But things changed in the second slide.

The man currently looks fresh and well-fed. His transformation as seen in the video has sparked reactions among TikTok users.

Some said he truly looked old in the old photo, while some equally praised how he has worked on himself. The video was posted by @godfreymwizankhat6.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@B I G S M A L L Z Inc said:

"We understand her."

@Chris amadu Sesay commented:

"Nah God dey create but nah money dey maintain."

@dodo reacted:

"Even me I could have left you at first it wasn't promising at all."

@Gilbert Nikaccio said:

"Atleast now you looking like her uncle. I come in peace oooh."

Lady laments abandonement by boyfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reaported that a lady sad her man abandoned her because she started hawking crayfish.

The Nigerian said she did not mind the man but continued to hawk the food item.

She has recently posted her transformation video, showing how she is now the owner of a big sea food company.

People praised her on TikTok for her perserverance and determination to make it in life.

Source: Legit.ng