A Nigerian baby girl who travelled to the village was caught in a video swimming happily in her village river

The girl was seen playing and splashing water on herself and she says the water is very sweet when she was asked to stop

The video has reminded some adults of their own childhood days when they used to swim in village rivers

A Nigerian child who travelled to the village decided to go to the river to enjoy swimming in the village river.

A TikTok video captured the moment the baby girl took time to play and enjoy a bath in the cool stream.

The girl refused to come out of the water saying it is sweet. Photo credit: TikTok/@funnyohafiagir.

She splashed water and played in the river with her toy gun. It was obvious that she was having a nice time in the water.

Video of Nigerian girl playing in village river

When she was asked to come out and stop swimming, the girl did not like the idea. She said in Igbo language that the water is very sweet and that she wants to have some more.

Village rivers in Nigeria are usually very cool and cozy for those who swim in it especially if it is their first time.

Just like the caption on the video read, village waters are usually free swimming pools. The girl's video was posted on TikTok by funnyohafiagirl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1427320072039 said:

"Fine baby."

@user81440527867736 commented:

"Mmiri ato gbuola my baby ooooo. Allow my baby to swim please."

