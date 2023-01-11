The unusually funny facial expression of a newborn baby has made him a viral TikTok sensation

A video of the baby's facial gestures and smiles is currently trending on TikTok where it has been viewed 41.5 million times

People are admiring the baby as they are praising his confidence and ability to show his feelings at an early stage

A newborn baby has become a celebrity on TikTok because of his funny facial expressions.

A short video which captured the baby's adult-like smiles and funny facial gestures went viral and received 41.5 million views.

The baby made adult-like facial expressions. Photo credit: TikTok/@fawnhendricks.

The video was posted by the baby's parents and TikTok users are finding it hard to take their eyes off it.

Video of a baby boy winking at adults

The infant appears very confident as he gave out a little conspiratorial smile that shows someone who had something important to say but chose to keep quiet.

His facial expressions do not look like those of a baby as he is able to properly use his eyelids to communicate.

At the moment, the stunning video posted by Fawn Hendricks has an excess of 5 million likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Pool_system asked:

"How is the baby so good at facial expressions?"

@thatunholychild said:

"Me after my mom asks a very obvious question."

@kobia commented:

"He's like 'I know I'm a star'."

@Sam_and_colby_fannn commented:

"The baby is like: “mom look im slayingg.”

@Dayenne Chorfi said:

"I just found out I’m pregnant and this is so cute but also funny."

@Detra Jones reacted:

"He has secrets."

@mifi commented:

"Lmao, these are the sassiest and funiest expressions I ever een a baby do."

@Kira Randel reacted:

"He's definitely got a secret."

