A Nanny has been accused of secretly breastfeeding a baby left in her care and infecting him with HIV/AIDS

The child's parents took him to hospital for medical checks after he became sick and wouldn't recover as expected

It was shockingly discovered that the baby's nanny who is HIV positive has been secretly feeding him with breastmilk

A nanny who secretly breastfed her madam's baby without permision has infected the child with HIV/AIDS.

The nanny horror story was told in a viral video posted on TikTok by @talkradio702.

The nanny secretly breastfed the child and infected him with HIV/AIDS. Photo credit: DMEPhotography and Resolution Productions/ Getty Immages. (Photos for illustration).

Narrating the story, a radio presenter said the nanny has been feeding the baby over time without his parent's permission.

Story of nanny who infected baby with HIV/AIDS

When the child became constantly sick, he was taken to the hospital for medical checks and it was found he is HIV positive.

The child's parents were shocked since the baby was born without the disease and they themselves don't have it.

Further investigation revealed that the nanny was the one who infected the child through breastfeeding.

Many people on TikTok have been alarmed by the story which has now gone viral viewed 1.2 million times.

TikTok users react

@dikelediDR1990 asked:

"Why wud the nanny breastfeed the baby."

@user7799101400479 said:

"The nanny must be charged because she knew what she was doing."

@simnikiwebangelo commented:

"That happend to me as well my only child who is a boy is positive and I'm negative, he was infected by his grandmother. I'll never heal."

@narematlakala58 said:

"I caught my nanny breastfeeding my son in 2010 luckily his results came negative even though her viral load was high. We live in a sick world."

@Tinyiko ta Pelembe reacted:

"May God protect our children from things we can't."

@Bruce Spiroza said:

"That's a serious case and the nanny has to get arrested."

