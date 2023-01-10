A lot of congratulatory messages are pouring in for a new mother who just gave birth to a set of twin babies

The mum posted a video on TikTok to show off her large baby bump and also to celebrate her babies after delivery

A lot of comments have trailed the video after she posted it on Monday, January 9, and it went viral and got close to 3k likes

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a mother who just welcomed twin babies.

The video of the mother and her large baby bump was posted on the platform by Chibabe Mirian who is full of thanks to God.

The mum shows off her baby bump and twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@chibabemirian.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the new mum first showed off her pregnancy which no doubt proved that she is expecting twins.

Mum and her large baby bump

Her babies were dressed up in matching dresses and proudly shown off in the video.

Mirian's baby bump is so large that it became a cynosure of all eyes when the video was posted on January 9.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gentle Rose said:

"Congratulations. Thank you Lord."

@Bb reacted:

"What God can not does not exist. Congratulations dear and best wishes for your baby's. God please bless me with twins in Jesus name Amen Amen."

@Ceecee Andriana said:

"I tap from this blessing."

@blessingwilliams895 reacted:

"God is great, congratulations."

@ifu Chikito said:

"Awwwwn. Congrats sis. I tap from your blessing. I wanna have a twins too."

@Jenniferezekiel commented:

"I tap from your blessings dear."

@Michelle said:

"Big and beautiful congratulations."

@blessedtigres reacted:

"Congrats. I tap from your blessing."

@user6186100981345 said:

"I tap ooooh..... Amen umuoma you guys are welcome."

@Joy Okpako467 said:

"Congratulations. I tap for your blessing."

@ConfidenceShine reacted:

"Congratulations sis... Lord I want this gift."

@Angelisticangela1 said:

"Congratulations to you princess."

Source: Legit.ng