An little girl attracted the attention of everyone in public when she seized the moment and entertained people with dance

She is so good that she has gone viral after a video of her accurate dance steps was posted on TikTok by Kholo Anne

The little girl has been praised and described as a bundle of talents by TikTok users who have seen the video

A little girl in a yellow dress has gone viral on TikTok because of the accurate way she danced in public.

The girl is so good that the audience could not hold themselves when she started dancing in the video posted by Kholo Anne.

The girl in yellow dress used her accurate dance to entertain people. Photo credit: TikTok/@kholo_anne.

In the 17 seconds clip, the girl leaned backwards and used her hands to dance like an adult.

Video of a girl in yellow dress dancing in public

Her hand gestures and facial expression caught the attention of TikTok users who have described her as a bundle of talents.

Looking at her face, people who watched the dance video said she even stopped breathing when her dance got hotter.

Ann who posted the video said of the little dancer:

"If there is anyone that made my Christmas it’s gotta be this baby girl."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@maxwellcelciusmal reacted:

"She even stop breathing, that's detication!!"

@Pam reacted:

"No one can beat this cute robot. God bless you nana."

@Young King said:

"This one is going to be a problem and a half."

@Tshililo Funzani commented:

"She killed it."

@Kagiso reacted:

"Was she breathing?"

@Mai Chinedu Onuoha said:

"Hardworker is this one."

@LinSim commented:

"She is so adorable."

@Mudbry said:

"Taking this seriously."

@MisP commented:

"It's all in the brain gurl no sweating here."

@lucidic2488 said:

"Challenge reopened. Slowly but surely nunuza man."

@grace reacted:

"Sen her to university already she is ready to party."

