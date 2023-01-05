A lady has left many people in shock after she posted a video of her pre and pregnancy looks

Though she was a bit visibly different, she was still able to maintain her pre-pregnancy beauty despite the heavy changes that come with pregnancy,

Many people on social media were surprised at the extent of how pregnancy can change a woman's body

A lady has stirred conversations on social media after a video of her emerged showing her pre and during-pregnancy visibility and body changes.

In the video shared by Yabaleftonline on Instagram on January 5, the lady’s face was a bit visibly different from what she used to look like before her pregnancy but nevertheless, she still manage to maintain her beauty.

Women undergo changes during pregnancy

Many people were amazed at the changes she experienced as they marvelled at the kind of changes a lady's body can experience during pregnancy.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 20,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@smada_tee said:

"It’s always the nose for me brahh."

@nathanfavourchioma said:

"I’m just scared of this nose thing."

@kelvabz said:

"My wife’s nose is already that size and she’s not even pregnant ."

@faithi_fy said:

"That pink dress made everything worse ."

@princesshelenmusifiwa said:

"make una no laugh , coz nobody Nose tomorrow ‍♀️✌️."

@ted_bakerson_ said:

"I think the nose gets bigger so you can breathe for two ."

@thearchitectmode_l said:

"It always start with the nose... Drawing breath for two humans nor easy..."

@willd_flxwer said:

"You see that last video,I can relate. If 3rd trimester show you pepper ,"

Lady shares photo of pregnancy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that the power of pregnancy in changing a woman's physical appearance has been confirmed in the transformation photos of a Nigerian lady.

In the photos making the rounds online, her physical appearance totally changed when she got pregnant. Her skin tone apparently got really darker while her nose became bigger than the normal size.

Her facial appearance also looked so dull. However, she took photos after delivering her baby and her transformation caused a frenzy online.

