A man has stirred reactions on social media after asking his fiance to pay back par of the money he used to buy her an ring

The man made the interesting demand after engaging the lady with he ring which costs about N2.2 million

He said the lady will have to pay part of the money for the ring which is roughly about N1.1 million

A man has gone viral after engaging his woman and demanding that she pay for the expensive ring used.

The man bought the ring for about N2.2 million and he was said to have popped the qeustion and his woman said yes.

The man has said the fiance must pay part of the N2.2 million for the ring. Photo credit: Dragana991 and Burazin/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, when they got home from the proposal venue, the man told his woman that she will pay half of the cost of the engagement ring.

Man who asked his fiance to pay for her own engagement ring

The lady was shocked at the man's demand becuase as many would expect, it should be the man's responsibility to pay for an engagement ring.

If the lady is paying half of the money, she will have to pay her man the sum of N1.1 million.

According to the story, the man had told his woman that since both of them own equall stakes in the relationship, it is good that they both pay for the ring.

Relationship on the brinks

The couple have been splitting payments on many things including household items.

The relationship between the couple is said to have deteriorated since the incident.

Southern China Morning Post reports that the interesting story happened in Taiwan.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media reactions have trailed the man's action. See some of them below:

One online observer wrote:

“From now on, you only brush the right half of the toilet and let him brush the left half."

Another commented:

“Give him the ring back and dump him.”

Source: Legit.ng