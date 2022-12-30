A female boss thought it wise to surprise her house help who has been so nice since she got employed to work with her

In a trending video, the kind boss revealed that the girl has been working with her for about four months

The girl got so excited after sighting her new phone and she expressed her utmost gratitude to her boss

Social media users have gotten emotional over a trending video of a female boss surprising her staff.

In the heartwartwarming clip, the kind boss revealed that her 'girl' has been so hardworking ever since she got employed.

The boss identified as @b_blair594 on TikTok revealed that she employed the girl four months ago and since then, she has been of great help to the family.

In a sweet video, she presented her with a new phone as appreciation and the girl's reaction was priceless.

She got so overwhelmed as she screamed and jumped on her madam who smiled heartily.

Sharing the video, the boss said:

"Just four months she worked with me she came with a Nokia phone and for some time now she has not been able to reach her mum so I got her a new phone because she's a hard-working girl."

Social media reactions

@nju107 said:

"The way she showed appreciation."

@micky_star23 wrote:

"Awww. The way she hugged you ppl is so nice and cute."

@happinesserimiakhenawea0 commented:

"Thanks pls how can I get someone like her she's lively pls my children needs one because of my work am a mother of three, two boys and a girl."

@dlastborn4 stated:

"See me smiling, is good to be good, God bless you mummy."

@goodmodesta reacted:

"Thank you my sis, that's how it should be. Househelp are also human."

@osassolomon said:

"God bless sir, dont forget to publish it on newspaper too."

@user5667996678865 added:

"The love is deep. God bless you."

Watch the video below:

House help falls to the floor as female boss gifts her a phone

