Young Mother Gives Birth Miraculously After Doctors Said Her Baby Had Died In the Womb
- A young mother has given birth to a baby miraculously moments after she was informed that her baby had died in the womb.
- The mother was earlier admitted in the hospital after her water broke before shw was greeted with the bad news
- Many people on social media were suprised with how events overturned as they poured her with congratulatory messages
A young mother, Hannah Cole has been blessed with an early Christmas gift as she give birth to a baby in a miraculous way.
According to a report by Mail Online, Hannah cole was earlier informed by doctors when her water broke that the baby had died in her womb as they could not detect any heart beat.
She followed her gut
According to the report, Hannah Cole was forced to ask the doctors in the hospital for a final scan after her guts instinct that her baby was still alive.
"So much love": Man proposes to girlfriend in front of hospital after she delivered a boy, video goes viral
'I'm just relieved. It's been a rollercoaster. He is my Christmas miracle.' she said.
Netizens were suprised
Many people on social media were surprised on how events overturned as they showeted her with congratulatory reactions.
The post has generated thousands of likes and comments on instagram as at the time of writing this report.
Netizens react
@nicemazatlan said:
"Science say no, God said: I AM!."
@itstdrew said:
"Watch him change the world."
@linda_whitmire7 said:
"Bless you and the baby god always makes the call he wanted you to have him."
@huffle_puff07714 said:
"miracles do happens especially on Christmas Day."
@_olanla said:
"God always make science look stupid."
@kylecorwith said:
"I bet that doctor was for abort!on and the mother is pro-life."
