It is usually a thing of joy to welcome a new baby and many families look foward to their delivery date. When the time is due, and the bundle of joy arrives, nothing overtakes the excitement felt by the family.

Despit the pain that comes with childbirth, it is soon replaced with celebrations and jubilation to mark the arrival of the beautiful little ones.

Just like every other year, in 2022, a lot of mothers gave birth to their twin and triplet babies and they celebrated online. Some of the birth stories went viral because they were too touching and eye-catching to be ignored.

The motehers went viral because of their large baby bumps. Photo credit: TikTok/@evanevannah, TikTok/@ify111 and @datblackwoman.

Looking back, Legit.ng highlights three of the birth stories that went viral in the year 2022.

1. Woman who gave birth to twins

A woman with the TikTok name Evan And Evannah posted a video to show her very large baby bump and also when she went into labour in the hospital.

The mum welcomed twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@evanevannah.

Her baby bump was so big that it attracted comments from TikTok users who praised her for being able to carry the pregnancy for nine months.

Her story equally encouraged many other women who said they want the gift of twin babies.

She proudly showed off her twin cuties in the video which later went viral online.

2. The mother who gave birth to triplets

Another mother who also got blessed in 2022 and who is worth a mention is a woman with the TikTok name Ify.

The mum showed off her baby bump and triplets. Photo credit: TikTok/TikTok/@ify111.

Ify posted a video of her triplets and also showed off her large baby bump and it immediately went viral.

Her beautiful triplets comprised of two baby girls and one boy and she was seen clutching them happily in the video.

A lot of people who commented on her video referred to her as a mama of triplets.

3. The mother who welcomed twins who look like her

A mother who said she spent half of 2022 being pregnant gave birth to twins and she took to TikTok to celebrate.

The mother showed off her look-alike babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@datblackwoman.

The mother with the TikTok name Aminah gave birth to a boy and a girl who look so much like her.

Apart fromt the cuteness of her two babies, another thing that attracted TikTok users was the size of her twin pregnancy. The baby bump was so large and beautiful and she was praised for being strong.

