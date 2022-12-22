A father was seen in a hilarious video speaking with action to his daughter who is set to leave for university

The daughter was asked by his father not to come back home from the university if she failed to graduate with a first-class

The video has kept netizens in stitches as they gush over the father's action while encouraging the daughter to heed her father's wish

A funny father has taken wise measures to train her daughter after he was seen in a viral video speaking jokingly with action to her daughter who is set to leave home for university.

In the funny clip shared by her daughter named@miz_fey on TikTok, the father warned her daughter not to come back if she failed to graduate with a first-class from the university.

Father asks daughter not to come back home from school without a first class /Source: TikTok Credit:@miz_fey

Source: AFP

Do not waste my money

According to the video, the father jokingly asked her daughter to either chose to settle with N2,000,000 for her bag-making business or N20,000,000 for a first-class university degree certificate.

The video has been greeted with funny reactions from social media users with many sharing supportive of the father's action

"With 20m you’re talking bout mental health shey you day whyne me"

Favieee said:

"Better go and marry and leave book ur children will read the rest."

A .C.Collection said:

"wowwwwww, i was just laughing like baby i just wish my Dad is like dis "

@godfather said:

"better go and marry and leave book ."

I_am_Blessing said

"Just negotiate in peace Abeg no stress this man."

Onyinye said:

you must come back with first class oooh or you go better go and marry to avoid family meeting

@elizabethibassey said:

i just can't stop laughing, African parent are the best."

Source: Legit.ng