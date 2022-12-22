A lady has called on members of the public to help in the roofing of her self-built two-room apartment

The lady said she has been in an abusive relationship for long and wants to move into the new place next year

Her desire to move into the uncompleted property has increased, owing to more relationship problems

A lady has taken to social media to show off a two-room apartment she built for herself.

Though it has not been completed, the lady said she is willing to move into the apartment like that due to problems in her relationship.

Lady builds two rooms. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ziezabella2

The lady wrote on TikTok that she has been in an abusive relationship for a long time and wants to quit before it costs her life.

"I've been in an abusive relationship for long and I managed to build myself a 2 room so that I can move out next year but the way things are going I don't think I can wait for next year his anger and behavior will kill me I want to move out as soon as possible. I am kindly asking for donations to roof my 2 rooms immediately even if R10 it's fine only need zanc I am not working I build it," she wrote.

When a netizen asked why she doesn't want to stay with her relatives, she replied:

"Pity I have relatives that think he is not cable of doing bad things, they trust him more than me their daughter so situation like this is hard."

See her post below:

Social media reactions

GodsGrace said:

"For you they get house like this there must be something you are not telling us that is making the man be like that your heart deep mama."

user2258819655505 said:

"I know that pain of staying in thatvsituation, moved out and now I've built my own house and staying with my kids. I've ran out for my life."

masphanga said:

"Me too cc I want to move out before it's too late .but I have no place to go to .I have a four year old baby."

pheladi cm sekhukhune said:

''In the same relationship now is 4 years every weekend when he's drunk eya soka that time my siblings is like am an stranger to them."

lorrainemotloli0 said:

"Go as far as u can coz when u finish building ur house he will be more jealous coz he will realise that you can survive without him than he wll kill u."

nyariekombo536 said:

"Am praying for divine helpers from south, north, west n East to locate you thats my prayer."

