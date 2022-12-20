A young man, Isaiah Garza, has in a video touched the hearts of many as he helped a homeless walk again after ten years of amputation

Isaiah who walked to the homeless stranger did not hesitate to get the stranger a custom prosthetic leg after he told him his desire to walk again

Many people who reacted to his video praised Isaiah, telling him that he gave the stranger what he won't forget in his lifetime

A homeless stranger known as Donovan got a random help that changed her life from a stranger called Isaiah Garza.

In a video posted on TikTok, Isaiah Garza had earlier approached Donovan while sitting on a curb. to ask about his greatest life desire, Donovan replied that he will like to walk again.

Young man helps homeless man walk again ten years after amputation /Source: TikTok Credit:@isaiahgarza

Isaiah gets him a custom prosthetic leg

Donovan told Isaiah that his leg was amputated ten years ago and he like to walk again.

Immediately after listening to his plight, Isaiah took him to a Prosthetic and orthotic hospital and got him a custom prosthetic leg.

He broke down in tears

Donovan broke down in tears when his prosthetic leg was ready for walk-in.

According to him, his mother recently passed away and he would be the happiest man if his mother witnessed his first walking steps in ten years

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"this is love on a whole another level."

Beige Bro said:

"This is truly so beautiful I wish I could do things like this..one day."

"I’m bawling watching all of your videos. You’re so amazing."

Ashley Karl said:

"Every one of your videos have me in tears you have a heart of gold.. just wish there was more like you then things like this wouldn’t be happening."

Dan Daniels299 said:

"Imagine if the world had people like you, people who change other people's lives."

Darcy Padgham said:

"This is truly beautiful! Love and not war is the answer to healing the world! We all need to do better"

Source: Legit.ng