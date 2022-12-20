Reactions as Young Man Helps Homeless Stranger Walk Again Ten Years After Amputation
- A young man, Isaiah Garza, has in a video touched the hearts of many as he helped a homeless walk again after ten years of amputation
- Isaiah who walked to the homeless stranger did not hesitate to get the stranger a custom prosthetic leg after he told him his desire to walk again
- Many people who reacted to his video praised Isaiah, telling him that he gave the stranger what he won't forget in his lifetime
PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!
A homeless stranger known as Donovan got a random help that changed her life from a stranger called Isaiah Garza.
In a video posted on TikTok, Isaiah Garza had earlier approached Donovan while sitting on a curb. to ask about his greatest life desire, Donovan replied that he will like to walk again.
Lady tricks her husband, wakes him up before work time, says he's late, man quickly wears his clothes
Isaiah gets him a custom prosthetic leg
Donovan told Isaiah that his leg was amputated ten years ago and he like to walk again.
Immediately after listening to his plight, Isaiah took him to a Prosthetic and orthotic hospital and got him a custom prosthetic leg.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
He broke down in tears
Donovan broke down in tears when his prosthetic leg was ready for walk-in.
According to him, his mother recently passed away and he would be the happiest man if his mother witnessed his first walking steps in ten years
Watch the video here:
Netizens react
Tanya San said:
"this is love on a whole another level."
Beige Bro said:
"This is truly so beautiful I wish I could do things like this..one day."
"He raised me": Man in a wheelchair adopts a boy who was abandoned at the hospital by his biological mum
Lauren Nicole said:
"I’m bawling watching all of your videos. You’re so amazing."
Ashley Karl said:
"Every one of your videos have me in tears you have a heart of gold.. just wish there was more like you then things like this wouldn’t be happening."
Dan Daniels299 said:
"Imagine if the world had people like you, people who change other people's lives."
Darcy Padgham said:
"This is truly beautiful! Love and not war is the answer to healing the world! We all need to do better"
I’ve been homeless with nowhere to go: Pretty oyinbo lady laments in viral video, gets instant help from man
Meanwhile in a related report, Legit. ng earlier reported how a young lady known as Monique got a random help that changed her life from a stranger called Jimmy Darts.
In an Instagram video, Jimmy approached her as she sat on a curb. When he asked how long she has been homeless, Monique replied about three months.
After listening to her plight, he led her in prayer. When they were done with the prayer, Jimmy gave the lady $500 (N207,560) to sort out immediate needs.
Source: Legit.ng